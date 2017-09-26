Twitter says it’s testing expanded character limit

(WHDH) — The popular social media app Twitter has announced it is testing an expanded character limit in small groups as it considers making a change to the iconic 140-character limit.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Twitter says it is considering moving to 280 characters in “languages impacted by cramming” — all except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Twitter says everyone is impacted at some point by cramming — reaching the 140 character limit and being forced to pare down and edit the tweet to reach the character limit.

Twitter says just 0.4 percent of tweets in Japanese reach the 140 character limit, but 9 percent of all tweets reach the exact limit, and research suggests more people tweet when the character limit is higher.

The change is being tested in small groups at the moment and is not yet available to the general public.

You can see their full blog post here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)