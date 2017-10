BOSTON (WHDH) - Two 13-year-old boys will be rowing in the 2017 Head of the Charles as the youngest competitors ever.

The boys got their places in the race through a lottery system and will be racing for time.

Both boys have been practicing three hours per day, six days per week.

The 53rd annual Head of the Charles takes place on October 21-22.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)