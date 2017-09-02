Two arrested after series of car break-ins in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree Police are reminding people to lock their cars following a series of break-ins in the city.

Officers were called to a neighborhood early Friday morning after a report of three men on bicycles rummaging through a car.

Officials say two of those three suspects were caught after fleeing into the woods. Those suspects — Anthony O’Leary, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect — admitted to breaking into roughly a dozen unlocked cars, stealing phone chargers and cash. Both suspects are from Holbrook.

Police say the third suspect is still at large.

