Two arrested following report of 16-year-old held against will, possibly tortured

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say two Worcester men have been arrested after Auburn Police responded to a report of a 16-year-old girl who had been held against her will and may have been tortured.

Officers responded to 10 White Terrace on Dec. 27 and located the victim, securing the home as a crime scene, according to police.

MassLive reports that the girl had a shaved head and was crying when police officers found her inside a “torture chamber.”

Police say further investigation determined that the suspects had been involved in a home invasion. The two men allegedly entered the home and demanded marijuana, assaulting and threatening the victims. At least three shots were fired during the exchange.

Police obtained arrest warrants for two men following the investigation. Those warrants were served Tuesday morning with the assistance of Worcester Police and State Police.

Xabiel Feliciano, 22 of Worcester, and Ibrahim Burale, 24 of Worcester, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police did not release any additional details.

An investigation is ongoing.

