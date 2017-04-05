Two arrested for trespassing in MBTA Orange Line tunnels

Two men were arrested on Tuesday after being chased through subway tunnels on the MBTA’s Orange Line.

Transit Police on patrol near the Chinatown station saw the two suspects enter the tunnel and start running toward Tufts Medical station just after 5 p.m.

Officers contacted MBTA subway operations teams to hold trains while the suspects were pursued.

Officers began walking through the tunnel and eventually found the suspects about 50 feet from the Tufts Medical Center platform.

The suspects were identified as Morgan Johnson, 19 of Quincy, and Peter Nakhili, 20 of Stoughton. The men told authorities they wanted to take pictures and videos of the tunnels.

The pursuit of the men delayed trains during rush hour for approximately a half-hour.

