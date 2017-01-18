Two arrested in Milton in connection with armed carjacking

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Milton arrested two people accused of a carjacking that happened in Boston.

Milton Police said they were notified by Boston Police that an officer was following a vehicle toward East Milton in connection with an armed carjacking that took place in Roxbury.

With the assistance of Boston Police and State Police, officers searched the area for the vehicle.

A short time later, an employee at a local business called 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity in the area. Officers used the information to locate the suspects’ abandoned vehicle.

The suspects, fleeing the area on foot, were caught and arrested shortly thereafter.

Police are still investigating the incident.

