Two arrested in theft of $90K worth of diapers; third suspect sought

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers that were slated to be delivered to an Amazon warehouse in Fall River, authorities said.

Rhode Island state police said detectives recovered about 800 boxes of diapers Thursday morning during a raid in Providence, but 1,200 boxes were still missing.

Aubrey Bettis, 59, of Providence, and Damon Martin, 41, of Coventry, were arrested and charged with larceny.

Police said Bettis was hired to deliver the diapers to the Amazon facility, but instead allegedly sold the diapers and left the truck at an East Greenwich motel to be picked up. The truck’s owner notified police when he found that it had been stripped of the diapers.

Investigators later learned that the diapers were being kept at an empty storefront on Smith Street. Police said the men were selling the diapers in packs of 100 for $40 each.

Police are working to track down a third suspect. The individual’s identity has not been released.

