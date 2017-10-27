PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A two-car crash caused a van to slam into a building in Peabody.

The incident happened on Central and Endicott streets.

A city representative who was there said the taxi van crashed with a truck in an intersection, causing the van to go into the store.

Derek Rizzo, the driver of the truck, said the taxi ran a red light.

“The other car ran the red light, hit my truck and she just kind swerved right into the building and went right through it,” Rizzo explained.

He said the driver of the van claimed her foot got stuck on the gas.

Nobody was hurt in this crash.

