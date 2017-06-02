DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police say there was a shooting in Dorchester early this evening.

Dorchester Police say there were two vehicles were involved.

Two people have been shot. Police say the shooting happened in Dorchester before one vehicle involved, a Nissan Altima, was driven to 15 Washington Street.

There is no information on the cause of the shooting at this time.

Police say there no life threatening injuries.

