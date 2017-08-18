Two children in New Bedford injured after truck ran them over while playing near driveway

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Two children in New Bedford were injured after a truck ran them over while they were playing in a box near their driveway.

The 5-year-old girl was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Her 6-year-old brother suffered minor injuries.

Police say the owner of the house did not see the box when they pulled into their driveway.

Preliminary investigation shows this may have just been a tragic accident.

