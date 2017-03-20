Two dead after police pursuit in ends in crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland authorities say two people are dead after a high-speed police pursuit of a car reported stolen in New Hampshire.

Officials say Maryland Transportation Authority Police tried to stop a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado about 11 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 just north of the Fort McHenry Tunnel. Authorities say the vehicle had been reported stolen Friday by the Laconia, New Hampshire, police department.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, leading police on a pursuit of about 50 miles through Harford and Cecil counties.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Stephen K. Reinholz of Laconia, lost control, sending the vehicle into a guard rail and down on embankment.

Reinholz and a passenger, 28-year-old Kaili M. Pierce Concord, New Hampshire, were pronounced dead at the scene.

