Two facing charges for threats made at Bunker Hill Community College

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges for threats made at Bunker Hill Community College back in July.

The suspects, a 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old man, both of Everett, are being charged with threats to commit a crime against a person, making a threat that disrupts a school or public building, and disorderly conduct.

Both suspects said the threat was a prank, yet they still caused disruption to the school, public transit, and caused a large emergency response.

Bunker Hill Community College was on lock down for three hours during the immediate investigation.

The names of the suspects will not be released.

The suspects’ appearance dates at Charlestown District Court have not been scheduled yet.

