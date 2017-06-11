Two girls steal several pieces of expensive jewelry from store in Jamaica Plain

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a Jamaica Plain antique store on Saturday.

The store owners say the two girls seen in their surveillance video are the ones who did it.

Stephen Williamson, the store owner, said that it all started when, “two young girls came in, and they were looking at things and trying on tiaras.”

It was not until later that night that the owners realized they were missing four necklaces, earrings, and a bracelet, all adding up to about $8,000.

The store owners are asking for anyone who may recognize the girls to contact Boston Police.

