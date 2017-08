BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police responded late Sunday night to a double-shooting in Roxbury.

The shooting happened on Pleasant Avenue.

Boston EMS says two people were taken to the hospital. One of those people has life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

