Two indicted in 2016 death of teen at Lowell house party

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office has announced that two people have been indicted in connection with the death of a 15-year-old who died at a Lowell house party in October of 2016.

Joseph Zagarella, 19 of Tewksbury, was indicted last week on manslaughter charges as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a fight broke out at the party where several people were reportedly drinking underage.

Officials say 15-year-old Ethan Costello bumped into Zagarella, who responded by picking him up and slamming him head first into the floor. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses said Zagarella bragged about the incident.

A second indictment was handed down to Thomas Ogden, 51 of Lowell, who was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors after the party was hosted at his residence on Boylston Street in Lowell.

No arraignment date has been set for either Zagarella or Odgen.

