Two injured after jet skis collide on Mashpee pond

MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were injured Monday afternoon, one seriously, in a jet ski crash on Cape Cod.

Police said the jet skis collided head-on at around 1:30 p.m. in Mashpee off Coast Guard Beach at John’s Pond. Firefighters said both jet skis had two riders on them.

Police said the teens were rescued by a local homeowner who jumped into the water, bringing the teens back to shore with a pontoon boat.

A 19-year-old woman was airlifted to a Rhode Island hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition is not known. A male in his late teens was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both victims were wearing lifejackets.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released.

