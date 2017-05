BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police received a call early this morning about a two-car crash on Route 24 in Bridgewater.

The drivers were a 17-year-old man from Pembroke and a 57-year-old woman from Bridgewater.

Police say they were both taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officers are still investigating the crash.

