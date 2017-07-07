Two kids found wandering outside while dad smokes marijuana and plays video games in Maine

LYMAN, ME (WHDH) - Maine State Police say they arrested a Lyman man on Thursday night at 8 pm after his two young children were found wandering around for 90-minutes.

Police say they arrested Christopher Pearehad, 35, naked, after he said he had no idea his two kids were missing.

Pearehad was allegedly smoking marijuana and playing video games when his kids climbed out of the window of the mobile-home on Walker Road.

Authorities say the mother of the children, Tara Cole, was not home at the time.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services were able to bring the two kids to stay with other relatives after being checked at the local hospital. There were no injuries reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)