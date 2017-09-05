Two local colleges among world’s best schools rankings

(WHDH) — Two local colleges ranked among the world’s most prestigious universities, according to a recent ranking of the top schools around the globe.

MIT (No. 5) and Harvard (No. 6) were among seven US schools in the top 10 of the world rankings by the 2018 Times Higher Education World Rankings.

But for the first time in the list’s 14-year history, US schools were outside the top two in the rankings, as Oxford and Cambridge took the top spots, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The nation’s top schools, California Institute of Technology and Stanford University, tied for third in the ranks. Princeton (No. 7) and the University of Chicago (t-No. 10) were also in or tied for the top 10.

According to the WSJ, 62 schools were in the top 200 rankings. In 2014, that number was 77.

