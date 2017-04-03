Two manhole explosions cause fire, power outages in Downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A manhole cover was sent flying in Downtown Boston before crashing down in the middle of the road.

As firefighters raced to the scene there was another explosion. A nearly 200 pound cover hurtled through the air followed by a burst of fire in the middle of the intersection at Cambridge and Sudbury Streets.

“The flames that literally were probably like half the height of the phone poles,” said one witness. “Yeah, it was really intense.”

Crews from Eversource were on scene within an hour.

Workers pulled out the charred remains of electrical wires that caught fire and brought down power in the area.

“What we believe it was, was an electrical failure and there may have been gas in the area, but we are still investigating the causes at this time.”

Witnesses say it is incredible that no one got hurt in the two explosions.

