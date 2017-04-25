Two Mass. schools make list of nation’s top 100 high schools

An annual list of the top 100 high schools in the country has been released, and two local schools made the cut.

The US News and World Report’s annual ranking of the nation’s best high schools featured Boston Latin School, ranking the nation’s oldest school as the No. 42 high school in the country.

The site also ranked Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School as No. 98 in the country.

Elsewhere in New England, Maine School of Science and Mathematics was No. 19 in the nation. Amistad Academy in Connecticut was No. 20 nationally.

Other Massachusetts high schools performed well and were rated as Gold rated, including Hopkinton High (No. 175 nationally), Dover-Sherborn Regional High (No. 217 nationally), Medfield Senior High (No. 264 nationally), Belmont High (No. 267), Weston High (No. 270), Cohasset Middle/High School (No. 292), Medway High (No. 293), and others. That list can be found here.

The rankings are based on rates of performance, the performance of disadvantaged students relative to the national average, student graduation rates, and readiness for college-level coursework.

Arizona had the top three schools and four of the top five high schools in the country.

