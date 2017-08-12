Two men break into CT restaurant and steal ATM

Connecticut State Police said surveillance video caught the moment two masked thieves broke into a restaurant and stole an ATM.

The two men tied a chain from their van onto the door of the restaurant and accelerated. After prying open the door, they stole the ATM, which was filled with cash.

Connecticut State Police are still looking for the thieves.

Click on the 7News video to watch the surveillance footage.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)