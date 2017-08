Two men from Scotland created the world’s largest bounce house.

The massive inflatable castle is in Milwaukee for a three day event.

The bounce house is 32-feet high and 10,000 square feet.

The men said they plan on bringing the bounce house to 15 states in the US.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)