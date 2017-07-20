Man with machete attacks another in New York City

NEW YORK (WHDH) - An alarming attack in New York City was caught on camera.

A man with a machete attacked a bystander after the two got into an altercation early Wednesday morning.

In the video above you can see the machete hit a trash can before going flying.

The pair then got into a physical altercation before the machete wielding man drove away.

He was later arrested.

