Two men on bicycle to be cited after hitting pickup truck in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police said they will be ticketing two men riding a bicycle in Worcester Friday afternoon who collided with a pickup truck.

Surveillance video showed the two men on the bicycle approaching the intersection of Parker and Mason streets at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the men went through a stop sign and collided with the pickup truck driving through the intersection.

Both the cyclist and his passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck did not have a stop sign and was not speeding.

Authorities said the bicyclists will be ticketed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)