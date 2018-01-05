Two men rescue elderly couple from car stuck on tracks moments before being struck by train

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Two men, Ryan Saba and Raymond Armstead, rescued an elderly couple from their car, which was stuck on the train tracks in Bridgewater Thursday, moments before being struck by the Commuter Rail.

The two men, both in their 20’s, said they noticed the elderly couple struggling and ran over to help.

Saba pulled the man out first and then noticed the woman was also struggling. Armstead went over to the other side of the car to help the woman first. He and Saba were then able to drag her out of the car seconds before the Commuter Rail came down the tracks, hitting the elderly couple’s car.

The car was sent flying through the air before landing against a control shed, exposing live wires.

Both men, who have been life-long friends, said they were just happy they were in the right place at the right time.

The elderly couple is doing well.

RELATED: Car struck by commuter rail train in Bridgewater.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)