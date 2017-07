BROCKTON (WHDH) - Brockton Police say two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting at 2 am on Sunday.

The alleged shooting took place on the corner of Field Street and North Montello Street.

There is no word on what caused the shooting or the current status of the men.

No names have been released at this time.

