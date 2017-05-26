Police say two young men set off fireworks in an Atlanta supermarket.

The suspects allegedly ignited a fireworks stand in the grocery store causing it to fill up with thick black smoke.

Police have not found the suspects but say they will face arson charges when they do.

A firefighter said customers and employees had good reason to panic with everything that is going on around the world today.

Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely. One woman was taken to the hospital and two kids were treated for smoke inhalation.

