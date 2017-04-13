Two officers injured after cruiser struck in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two police officers were reportedly injured in Roslindale after a vehicle struck the back of a police cruiser.

The incident happened at 900 Hyde Park Ave.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident say that a suspect was trying to flee the incident but struck two other vehicles. Police won’t confirm that there was a chase as a result of the incident.

Two officers were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no immediate word on whether a suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News with more information as it becomes available.

