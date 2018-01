IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - Officials said two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Ipswich between a car and a pick-up truck.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Linebrook Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The two people injured were taken to an area hospital. There is no word on their current condition at this time.

