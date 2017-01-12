Two people injured after stabbing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed in the area of Boston Common.

According to Police, the call came in just before 4 p.m. of a report of two men with stab wounds.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, but both have been transported to nearby hospitals.

Police are still on the scene.

It is believed the incident started on the Common and moved to Tremont Street.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates.

