Two people injured in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge say they are investigating after a shooting that left two people injured.

According to the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter account, gunshots were reported on Auburn Street near River Street.

One person was reportedly wounded in the hand while another victim had a knee injury.

There is no immediate word on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

#CambMA PD investigating gunshots on Auburn St near River St. 2 victims. One w/wound to hand; another w/wound to knee. Info? 617-349-3359. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 5, 2017

