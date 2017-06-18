Two people shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Dorchester Police say there was a shooting around 3am on Sunday morning on Arcadia Street.

Officials say two people were shot and there were several bullet holes in the windshield of the car the victims were in.

The victims were taken to Boston Medical Center.

There is no word on the condition of the victims or what caused the shooting.

