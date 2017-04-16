Two people shot in Worcester home invasion

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two people were shot in a reported home invasion in Worcester Saturday night.

Police responded to a home on Dawson Road just after 10 p.m. on Saturday and found a man on the ground by the side of the home who had been shot in the leg.

Police entered the home and found another man who had been shot, a 24-year-old man. A 21-year-old woman was also in the home, having suffered a minor ankle injury.

Police were told the man outside was a suspect in the home invasion.

The two gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at the time.

Witnesses told police that a man came to the side door and demanded to enter and made threats with a gun. The victims fired at each other and were both hit.

The woman then ran downstairs to the basement, injuring her ankle.

Police are investigating reports of a second suspect who ran away after shots were fired but have been unable to confirm the details.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Worcester Police at 508-799-8651.

