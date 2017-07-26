Police: Two people stabbed on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have confirmed to 7News that two people were stabbed on Boston Common Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Park Street and Tremont Street.

One person reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, and one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what led up to the incident or if anyone else was involved.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more updates as they become available.

