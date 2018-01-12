Two residents, one firefighter injured in Lawrence fire

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire forced two families from their homes in Lawrence late Thursday night, injuring two residents and one firefighter.

The fire started at around midnight. Cell phone video showed heavy fire pouring from the duplex at 336 Park Street.

Officials say two women were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious burns.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no immediate word on their condition.

The fire engulfed much of the right side of the duplex, which is now considered a total loss. The left side of the duplex had smoke and water damage, but fire officials say they were able to put the fire out quickly on that side.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

