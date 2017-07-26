Two senators caught gossiping about President Trump and his budget

Some bipartisan gossip was caught on a hot mic during an appropriations subcommittee hearing and it is now going viral.

Two senators were caught talking about President Trump and his budget.

“I think, I think he’s crazy,” said Senator Reed.

“I’m worried,” said Senator Collins.

Senators Jack Reed and Susan Collins were talking about how the White House is handling spending, not realizing that their comments were being recorded.

“I mean I don’t say that lightly,” said Reed, “and as a kind of goofy guy.”

Later in the tape, Collins makes fun of Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold’s looks. Collins was responding to Farenthold’s comment that if she were a man, he would challenge her to a duel.

Since the tape has been released, both Farenthold and Collins have apologized to each other.

All this happening as President Trump spoke before a big crowd in Ohio.

“Sometimes they say ‘he doesn’t act presidential,'” said President Trump. “With the exception of the late great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that has ever held this office, that I can tell you.”

And the president said he is pleased with the progress made by the Senate on a new healthcare bill.

“Finally. You think that’s easy? That’s not easy,” said President Trump. “We’re now one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare and delivering great healthcare for the American people.”

This was President Trump’s sixth rally since taking office. He added that his administration was protecting the second amendment, which he claimed would have been otherwise, ‘gone.’

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)