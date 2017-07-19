Two seriously injured in rollover crash in Wrentham

Police say two people were injured after a crash in Wrentham caused a vehicle to roll over, trapping the occupants inside.

The incident happened in front of King Phillip High School in Wrentham just before noon on Wednesday.

Two people in one of the vehicles were trapped following the crash and were removed from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life. One victim, an elderly woman, was transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. The other victim, a man, was taken to the Rhode Island Trauma Center.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.