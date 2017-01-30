Two-state drug bust yields 8 pounds of heroin worth $1.8M

PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) – Two people were arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges after DEA agents in Maine and Massachusetts seized more than eight pounds of heroin worth an estimated $1.8 million.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner John Morris said the heroin seizure is the largest in state history and is the equivalent of over 35,000 individual doses.

Jason Bolduc, 39, of Parsonsfield, and Nichole Farrar, 35, of Sanford, were both arrested on Jan. 13.

Agents seized 4.4 pounds of heroin in Massachusetts, which investigators said was destined for sale in Maine. Agents also seized 3.88 pounds of the drug from a car that Bolduc was allegedly driving near his home.

Bolduc is accused of selling the drug throughtout southern Maine and operating out of his home on Franks Place in Parsonfields.

Investigators said agents later uncovered a storage unit in Wakefield, New Hampshire, which contained nearly $200,000 in cash, a ledger detailing past drug sales and several handguns.

“The arrests and seizure have likely saved a number of lives from drug overdoses in both Maine and NH from this poison,” Morris said.

Both Bolduc and Farrar are charged with unlawful trafficking of heroin. They are being held in York County Jail on $25,000 bail.

