Two state troopers injured after separate, likely unrelated crashes

(WHDH) — Officials say two Massachusetts State Troopers have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in separate incidents when their cruisers were struck by passing vehicles.

One trooper was pulled over in the break-down lane on Monday morning on a stretch of the Mass Turnpike in Ludlow, when a tractor-trailer crashed into the vehicle.

The officer was in the vehicle at the moment of impact and he was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

One hour later, another trooper was on their way to a detail in Lynn when he was rear-ended by another car.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to North Shore Medical Center with unknown injuries. The trooper was able to get out of the cruiser with some difficulty.

The two incidents do not appear to be related and are under investigation.

