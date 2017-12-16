Two-story duplex up in flames in East Boston overnight

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials said a two-story duplex was up in flames in East Boston overnight.

Boston Fire said it started behind the building, on White Street, and quickly spread.

No one was home on the side of the duplex that caught fire first.

Two adults and two children on the other side of the building were displaced.

Officials estimate the damage will cost more than $100,000.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

