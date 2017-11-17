Two suspects robbed man of nearly $200,000 in NYC, caught on surveillance video

(WHDH) — Two suspects robbed a man of nearly $200,000 in cash in the Bronx, New York and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The victim, who was carrying $190,400 in cash, said the two men attacked and robbed him last week.

It appeared as though the suspects knew the victim had the money, as they had a get-away car waiting for them. However, the victim said he did not know the suspects.

The victim said one of the suspects left behind his phone and hopes this will allow authorities to locate the thieves.

