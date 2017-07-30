Two teenagers rescued off break-wall by Coast Guard in Narragansett, RI

Officials said two teenage boys were rescued by the Coast Guard on Saturday in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

The authorities said the boat the boys were in lost power, leaving them stranded on a break-wall.

The rescue boat could not get close enough to the wall to help the boys. That is when a member of the Coast Guard swam to them.

The boys were rescued and there were no injuries reported.

