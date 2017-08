TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Tyngsboro Police are looking for a man who has been accused of breaking into two stores early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance shows the suspect breaking into Cazadores Restaurant and Flint’s Corner Store Pizza.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Tyngsboro Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)