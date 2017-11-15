TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Tyngsborough have arrested a juvenile girl after she allegedly brought a pellet pistol to school.

Police responded to Greater Lowell Technical High School around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after they received a report that a student may have had a firearm. Initial investigation led police to the student.

After searching, police say they discovered an empty pellet pistol in the girl’s backpack. She was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

School officials sent out a notification to parents, students and facility after the incident. Police say the student didn’t threaten anyone, and they don’t believe there was “ever any danger to the school community.”

The student has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and disturbing a school assembly. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court.

