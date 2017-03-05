Tyngsborough Police arrest man for impersonating a police officer

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - On Saturday afternoon Tyngsborough Police arrested an armed man for impersonating a police officer.

Officers arrived to the area of Pawtucket Boulevard near the Vesper Country Club after a report of a vehicle with flashing lights pulled over behind another vehicle.

The officers found a red Ford with New Hampshire plates and white flashing lights in the rear window.

As an officer exited his cruiser, the man in the Ford walked toward him quickly and the officer ordered him to stop.

He asked the man if he had any police badges or firearms and the man replied he was carrying a gun.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Kevin Lessard of Dracut.

He was detained and a handgun was found in his pants pocket, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.

An investigation showed the car pulled over had become disabled, and Lessard pulled behind the vehicle and told the driver that he would stay there until a tow truck arrived.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, a retractable police-style baton, and a black holster from the suspect, who is not licensed to possess firearms.

Lessard is being held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court.

He is charged with Impersonating a Police Officer, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, to wit, a Police Baton.

Police are asking anyone with any information, or who may have had similar interactions in the past with the suspect, to call Tyngsborough Police at 978-649-7504.

