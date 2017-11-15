TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Tyngsborough arrested a juvenile girl after she allegedly brought a pellet pistol to school.

Police responded to Greater Lowell Technical High School at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after they received a report that a student may have had a firearm. After searching, police said they discovered an empty pellet pistol in the girl’s backpack. She was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

School officials sent out a notification to parents, students and facility after the incident. Police say the student did not threaten anyone, and they do not believe there was “ever any danger to the school community.”

The student was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and disturbing a school assembly. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court.

