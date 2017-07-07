Tyngsborough town employee on leave after “significant amount” of cash goes missing

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - The town of Tyngsborough says a town employee has been placed on leave after “accounting irregularities” resulted in a “significant amount of money” went missing.

According to a release from the police chief and the town administrator, the issue was discovered in May by the town’s financial staff after a personnel change as well as a change in financial processes.

The town administrator was notified of the accounting issues, who then told the police chief about the incident.

The police chief, Richard Howe, said the money has been unaccounted for over “a period of several years.”

The department says they have determined how much money was missing but won’t release that figure at this time.

Following a newly created finance department at town hall, the town “increased internal controls” and increased oversight of the town’s financial accounts, which helped officials discover the issue.

The police department has opened an investigation into the theft.

State Police are also assisting in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, an employee has been placed on town leave. That employee has not been identified.

The town says more information will be released once the investigation is completed.

