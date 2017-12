KEY WEST, FL (WHDH) — The United States Coast Guard saved a sea turtle during a major drug seizure.

The turtle was caught in numerous bales of drugs.

Officials said close to seven tons of cocaine and some marijuana was found.

Two dozen alleged smugglers were taken into custody.

This happened during a drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)