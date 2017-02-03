U.S. Coast Guard secures the skies for the Super Bowl

HOUSTON (WHDH) — The U.S. Coast Guard is in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl and will be patrolling the skies to keep everyone safe.

Starting on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will activate temporary flight restrictions, or TFR. No-fly zones of 30 miles, 10 miles and one mile from NRG Stadium will be in effect.

“An event like this, one of the threats you’re most worried about is the aerial threats and anything like that could happen,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Dan Crowley.

Every aircraft with a flight plan has a unique code to get permission to fly through the restricted space. Crowley said people operating aircrafts should be familiar with the codes “if they don’t want to see an F-16 up close.”

